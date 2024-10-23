Foundry Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Foundry Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 4.6% of Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.83. 117,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.73. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $97.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

