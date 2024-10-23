John Leaver Buys 5,983 Shares of CVC Limited (ASX:CVC) Stock

CVC Limited (ASX:CVC – Get Free Report) insider John Leaver bought 5,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.48 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,762.91 ($21,841.94).

John Leaver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, John Leaver acquired 214 shares of CVC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$102.56 ($68.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,948.05 ($14,632.04).

On Friday, September 27th, John Leaver acquired 393 shares of CVC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$101.56 ($67.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,911.12 ($26,607.41).

On Thursday, September 12th, John Leaver bought 1,075 shares of CVC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$102.61 ($68.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,310.05 ($73,540.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.44.

CVC Limited is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in, management buy-outs, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, mezzanine, and growth capital investments. It prefers to invest in online services, online trading systems, consumer digital lending, commercial digital lending, online bill payment services, online insurance, financial software, energy, transportation, healthcare, renewable energy technologies and fintech sector.

