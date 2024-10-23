Insider Buying: Industrial Minerals Ltd (ASX:IND) Insider Acquires 700,000 Shares of Stock

Industrial Minerals Ltd (ASX:IND – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Pattison bought 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$119,000.00 ($79,333.33).

Ashley Pattison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Ashley Pattison bought 125,000 shares of Industrial Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$22,875.00 ($15,250.00).

Industrial Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Industrial Minerals Company Profile

Industrial Minerals Ltd engages in the evaluation and exploration of mineral projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for gypsum and salt, silica sand, construction sand, and aggregates. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Stockyard High Purity Silica Sand project located near Eneabba.

