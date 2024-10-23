GAM Holding AG Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

GAM Holding AG boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $461.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $486.45 and a 200-day moving average of $490.46. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.