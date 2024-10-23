GAM Holding AG Has $3.72 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 70.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $287.19 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.63 and a fifty-two week high of $301.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,520.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,053 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,855.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $4,244,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 329,099 shares in the company, valued at $93,121,853.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total value of $1,799,520.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,053 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,855.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock worth $12,622,660 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.