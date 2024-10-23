GAM Holding AG Increases Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Hyatt Hotels accounts for about 1.0% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $12,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,509,000 after purchasing an additional 144,356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,827,000 after purchasing an additional 162,562 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 574,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $6,550,602.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,373,585.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE:H opened at $154.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.04.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

