Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $18.55 Million Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,656 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF accounts for 4.0% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $18,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 81,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 244,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,108,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
GMF opened at $123.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $93.51 and a 12 month high of $130.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.32.
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Profile
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Bet on These 3 High-Yield Stocks as Natural Gas Demand Grows
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Gold Prices Hit Record Highs: Is It Time to Buy or Take Profits?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Value Stocks Gaining Momentum – Will They Beat Growth Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.