Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CAH shares. Argus upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,467.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $112.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $116.05.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.506 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

