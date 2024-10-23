Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Shares Sold by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,880 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOXQ. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,190,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 79,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $957,000.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SOXQ opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $514.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is an increase from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

