Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 19000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Graphano Energy Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 18.29.

Graphano Energy Company Profile

Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property located in Quebec; and Dudley and Lac Vert-Bouthillier graphite project. It also holds an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Standard Graphite Mine.

