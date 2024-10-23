Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $45.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.65. 9,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,891. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $399.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GNTY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, EVP William Travis Brown sold 750 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $25,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,871.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Guaranty Bancshares news, EVP William Travis Brown sold 750 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $25,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,871.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 2,500 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,402. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,190 shares of company stock worth $336,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

