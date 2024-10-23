On October 23, 2024, Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE: VGZ) released a press statement detailing its financial and operational performance for the quarter that ended on September 30, 2024. Along with the quarterly results, the company also disclosed plans for a management call to discuss these financial outcomes.

The press release containing comprehensive information on Vista Gold Corp.’s financial and operational standings has been included as Exhibit 99.1 with the Form 8-K filing. As per General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the content of this form, including the attached press release, is being provided for reference purposes and is labeled as “furnished,” not “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Consequently, they are not subject to the obligations or liabilities outlined in Section 18 of the Exchange Act, nor are they integrated by reference into any future filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, unless specifically stated otherwise in those filings.

Furthermore, alongside the press release, the Form 8-K also presents additional required information. This includes the reference to the financial statements and relevant exhibits attached. Exhibit 99.1 encapsulates the Press Release dated October 23, 2024. Moreover, it is highlighted that the cover page interactive data file is not a standalone item as its XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

This report, in adherence to the mandates of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, has been duly signed by Frederick H. Earnest, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Vista Gold Corp., on October 23, 2024.

The shareholders and investors of Vista Gold Corp. can refer to the full Form 8-K for a detailed insight into the company’s recent financial and operational performance.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

