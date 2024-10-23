iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.91 and last traded at $50.27, with a volume of 952156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.88.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,191,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,952 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,439.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 814,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,569,000 after buying an additional 791,123 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,548,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,690,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,285,000 after buying an additional 273,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,095,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.