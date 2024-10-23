ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.64 and last traded at $82.37, with a volume of 31548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.54.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

