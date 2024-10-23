iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $209.55 and last traded at $208.74, with a volume of 280753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $209.33.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.71 and a 200-day moving average of $192.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

