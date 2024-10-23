HC Wainwright Raises EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Price Target to $6.75

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 234.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMX opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.10 million, a P/E ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 0.84.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMX Royalty will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMX Royalty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 817.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 509.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 96,508 shares in the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EMX Royalty

(Get Free Report)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.