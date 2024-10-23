TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.
TFI International Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $135.90 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $104.91 and a 52-week high of $162.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.83 and a 200-day moving average of $143.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55.
TFI International Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.42%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
