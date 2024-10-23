TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.

TFI International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $135.90 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $104.91 and a 52-week high of $162.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.83 and a 200-day moving average of $143.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on TFI International in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cormark upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on TFI International from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

