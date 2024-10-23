Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,992,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 9,449,322 shares.The stock last traded at $30.72 and had previously closed at $29.58.
Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.53.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Trump Media & Technology Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $2,339,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Short Sellers Eye Palantir: Should You Buy the Dip?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is This NVIDIA Backed Robotics Stock a Buy As It Nears Expansion?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Bet on These 3 High-Yield Stocks as Natural Gas Demand Grows
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.