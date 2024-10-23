Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,992,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 9,449,322 shares.The stock last traded at $30.72 and had previously closed at $29.58.

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.53.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Trump Media & Technology Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group

In other news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,928,160.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,194,839.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 27,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $632,104.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,395.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,928,160.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,194,839.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,733. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $2,339,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

See Also

