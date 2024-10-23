Seaport Res Ptn Has Bullish Estimate for INDB Q3 Earnings

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now expects that the bank will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Independent Bank’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.
Independent Bank Stock Performance
INDB opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $68.75.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.24 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,169,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 89.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 52,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 154,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
Independent Bank Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 44.02%.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
