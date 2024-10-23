NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Stock Price Up 16.4% – Time to Buy?

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Free Report) was up 16.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 258,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 68,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

NEXE Innovations Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.11.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

