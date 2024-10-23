TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.
TriMas has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TriMas to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.
TriMas Price Performance
TRS stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. TriMas has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.
About TriMas
TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.
