TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.

TriMas has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TriMas to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

TriMas Price Performance

TRS stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. TriMas has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). TriMas had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

