iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Acquired by RCS Financial Planning LLC

RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,027,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 685,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after acquiring an additional 27,338 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 66,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $29.92.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

