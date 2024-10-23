Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.5 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,343. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.98 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.53.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

