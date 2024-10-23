Courier Capital LLC Acquires 2,265 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.33. The stock had a trading volume of 27,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.79 and its 200 day moving average is $132.31. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $143.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

