Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Has $955,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,000,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,796,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.05. The stock had a trading volume of 49,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,640. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.20. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $144.06.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
