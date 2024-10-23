Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,389 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $60,264,000 after buying an additional 51,879 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 176,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,438 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 226,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $38,590,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,999,114,000 after buying an additional 86,195 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $1,539,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. TD Cowen raised QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.92.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,544,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,509. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.26. The stock has a market cap of $187.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.04%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.