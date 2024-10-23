Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PNR. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pentair from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.53.

PNR stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,017. Pentair has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $99.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.63.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.53 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 376.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 165.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

