Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 6,823 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 131.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in RH were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 308.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 47.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,034.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,016.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $680,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,034.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,935. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised RH to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded RH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

Shares of RH stock opened at $336.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.37 and its 200 day moving average is $274.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $367.00.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

