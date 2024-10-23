Winland (WELX) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Winland to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Winland and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winland 0 0 0 0 N/A Winland Competitors 236 1013 1681 28 2.51

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 13.80%. Given Winland’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Winland has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winland 73.88% N/A N/A Winland Competitors -61.21% -21.72% -6.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Winland and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Winland and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Winland $4.79 million $2.01 million 5.71 Winland Competitors $2.77 billion $358.08 million 61.82

Winland’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Winland. Winland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Winland has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Winland’s competitors have a beta of 0.70, suggesting that their average stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.0% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Winland shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Winland competitors beat Winland on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector. It also provides INSIGHT, an automated cloud-based platform that offers early alerting, reporting, and logging services designed to ensure regulatory compliance. The company offers its products through a network of distributors, dealers, security installers, and integrators for industries including health and medical, grocery and food services, and commercial and industrial, as well as agriculture and residential. Winland Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, Minnesota.

