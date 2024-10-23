Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) & Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Financial Survey

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Public Storage and Orion Office REIT”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $4.52 billion 12.98 $2.15 billion $10.67 31.39 Orion Office REIT $195.04 million 1.19 -$57.30 million ($1.65) -2.51

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Office REIT. Orion Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $12.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Public Storage pays out 112.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orion Office REIT pays out -24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orion Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Public Storage has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Office REIT has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Public Storage and Orion Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 44.88% 36.55% 10.52% Orion Office REIT -51.47% -10.69% -6.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Public Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Public Storage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Public Storage and Orion Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 1 6 6 2 2.60 Orion Office REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Public Storage currently has a consensus price target of $340.93, indicating a potential upside of 1.78%. Given Public Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Public Storage is more favorable than Orion Office REIT.

Summary

Public Storage beats Orion Office REIT on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

