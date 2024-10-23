Stifel Canada Lowers Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) to Hold

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bankshares raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.67.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$94.71 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$52.15 and a 1 year high of C$94.84. The firm has a market cap of C$42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$83.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$409.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.03 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.4749013 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

