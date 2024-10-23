Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for 0.4% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $131.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $146.08.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Xylem

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.