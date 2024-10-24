Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,747 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $152.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.15 billion, a PE ratio of 224.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

