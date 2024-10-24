BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 104,468.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 792,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,526,120,000 after purchasing an additional 791,874 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in BlackRock by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,354,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,630,127,000 after buying an additional 435,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,990,052,000 after acquiring an additional 292,017 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $161,918,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in BlackRock by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 184,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,096,000 after purchasing an additional 117,218 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $995.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $995.31.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $984.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $924.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $841.60. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $1,032.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,042 shares of company stock valued at $56,857,777. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

