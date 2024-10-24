Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) PT Raised to $360.00

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.00.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VMI

Valmont Industries Trading Down 3.1 %

Valmont Industries stock traded down $10.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $315.49. The company had a trading volume of 53,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,719. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $330.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.11.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.11. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In related news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,998.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,998.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,942.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 117.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Valmont Industries by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.