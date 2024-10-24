Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $186.44 and last traded at $185.84. Approximately 6,724,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 40,975,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.71.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.78.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 1,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,708 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,638 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 474,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $85,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 97,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

