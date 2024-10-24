Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 671,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,812,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.19 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $3,557,154.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,171,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,488,571.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Articles

