Peoples Bank OH Acquires 4,148 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,889,000 after acquiring an additional 391,042 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,857 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,308,000 after acquiring an additional 517,329 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,019 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.08. 3,427,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,849,961. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

