Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Cut to $311.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $333.00 to $311.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.28.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $256.00 on Wednesday. Danaher has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.43 and a 200-day moving average of $260.43. The company has a market capitalization of $189.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,254.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,059 shares of company stock worth $8,400,897. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

