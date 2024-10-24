Courier Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $316.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.05. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $321.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

