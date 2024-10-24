SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,261 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.07% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $95.67 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.57 and a twelve month high of $97.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

