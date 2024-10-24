International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2,400.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,010,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,889,785 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $556,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at $466,838,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 510.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 43.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,444,000 after purchasing an additional 473,848 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 12.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,567,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,631,000 after purchasing an additional 507,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCL. Macquarie increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Argus raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.53.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

