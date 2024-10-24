International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 24,231.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 437,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,158 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $1,065,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.6% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Maren Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 19.7% during the first quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 148,217 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,858,000 after buying an additional 24,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 235.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS opened at $263.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $565.18 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $147.01 and a 12-month high of $271.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.55.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The savings and loans company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.81%.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

