Piper Sandler Trims DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Target Price to $21.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Macquarie cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.65.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DV

DoubleVerify Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $33,957.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,294.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 7,056 shares of company stock worth $124,644 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.