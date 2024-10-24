Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $849,000 Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 10,227.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 621,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,367,000 after purchasing an additional 615,891 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $89.29 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.37. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

