DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Purchases 353 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up 0.9% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 125,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $38.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

