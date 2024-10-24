Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00), with a volume of 35605445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Empyrean Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.29 million, a P/E ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.35.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

