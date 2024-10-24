Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 279,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.9% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $21,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Williams Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,153,000 after purchasing an additional 770,007 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,898,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,521,000 after buying an additional 288,111 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,812,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,644,000 after buying an additional 113,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,193,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,239,000 after buying an additional 592,113 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

