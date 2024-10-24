iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Increased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,212,164,000 after purchasing an additional 610,635 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,837 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,587,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,346,000 after purchasing an additional 240,449 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,656,000 after purchasing an additional 662,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,000,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,283,000 after purchasing an additional 168,097 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $89.15 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

