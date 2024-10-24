Wrapped AVAX Price Reaches $26.75 on Top Exchanges (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 24th. During the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a total market capitalization of $156.91 million and $31.23 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be purchased for approximately $26.75 or 0.00039605 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,865,396 tokens. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,865,395.89808715. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 27.07085747 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1119 active market(s) with $35,111,836.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped AVAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

